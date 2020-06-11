APG Asset Management N.V. Sells 154,947 Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE:PEG)

APG Asset Management N.V. trimmed its position in Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE:PEG) by 11.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,188,542 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 154,947 shares during the quarter. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $62,886,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PEG. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,101 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 6,653 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 49,170 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,903,000 after purchasing an additional 1,406 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 507,517 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,045,000 after purchasing an additional 10,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 100,236 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,884,000 after purchasing an additional 12,494 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.83% of the company’s stock.

PEG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays downgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Vertical Research initiated coverage on Public Service Enterprise Group in a research report on Monday, February 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $67.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $71.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Public Service Enterprise Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Public Service Enterprise Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.83.

In other news, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 5,757 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.01, for a total transaction of $310,935.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Daniel J. Cregg sold 625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $31,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 7,607 shares of company stock valued at $407,773 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PEG traded down $2.50 on Thursday, hitting $49.70. 1,118,529 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,396,018. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $49.91 and a 200-day moving average of $53.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.75 and a 52 week high of $63.88. The stock has a market cap of $26.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.06, a P/E/G ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.58.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.02. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 14.59%. The firm had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 8th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.94%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.76%.

Public Service Enterprise Group Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid- Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs to customers.

