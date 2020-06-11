APG Asset Management N.V. Sells 2,361,308 Shares of CBRE Group Inc (NYSE:CBRE)

APG Asset Management N.V. trimmed its holdings in CBRE Group Inc (NYSE:CBRE) by 54.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,013,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,361,308 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $88,652,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in CBRE Group by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,659,927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $898,507,000 after purchasing an additional 403,336 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of CBRE Group by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,408,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $392,520,000 after purchasing an additional 389,630 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of CBRE Group by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,184,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $317,130,000 after purchasing an additional 195,413 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in CBRE Group by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,286,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $262,688,000 after acquiring an additional 124,314 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of CBRE Group in the 4th quarter worth $219,422,000. Institutional investors own 92.99% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group reduced their target price on CBRE Group from $59.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered CBRE Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Sunday, April 19th. ValuEngine downgraded CBRE Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. TheStreet downgraded CBRE Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Cfra downgraded CBRE Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $57.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.38.

CBRE Group stock traded down $4.18 during trading on Thursday, reaching $47.15. 138,274 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,201,770. CBRE Group Inc has a 52-week low of $29.17 and a 52-week high of $64.75. The company has a market capitalization of $17.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.67, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.64.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.40 billion. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 21.37% and a net margin of 5.23%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CBRE Group Inc will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Shira Goodman acquired 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $38.73 per share, with a total value of $100,698.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $163,750.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Laurence H. Midler sold 16,000 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.45, for a total value of $887,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 134,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,480,482.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Asia Pacific; Global Investment Management; and Development Services segments. The company offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; integrated property sales, and mortgage and structured financing services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

