APG Asset Management N.V. Trims Stock Position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

APG Asset Management N.V. lowered its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) by 26.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,290,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 457,011 shares during the quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. owned approximately 0.60% of Omnicom Group worth $83,901,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Omnicom Group by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,440,666 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $79,093,000 after buying an additional 58,126 shares during the period. Dean Capital Management purchased a new stake in Omnicom Group during the 1st quarter valued at $422,000. SRB Corp raised its holdings in Omnicom Group by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. SRB Corp now owns 6,807 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co purchased a new stake in Omnicom Group in the first quarter worth $465,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in Omnicom Group by 46.0% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 37,479 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,058,000 after purchasing an additional 11,815 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on OMC. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Omnicom Group from $78.00 to $57.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Citigroup upgraded Omnicom Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $86.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Cfra reduced their target price on Omnicom Group from $80.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Omnicom Group from $90.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.88.

OMC stock traded down $3.54 during trading on Thursday, reaching $54.58. 119,524 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,648,891. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.37 and a 12 month high of $85.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.34. The company has a market capitalization of $11.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.05. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 43.58% and a net margin of 8.96%. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Investors of record on Friday, June 12th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. Omnicom Group’s payout ratio is currently 42.90%.

About Omnicom Group

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

