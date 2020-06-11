Apollo Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AINV) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.44 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Apollo Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AINV) will post earnings of $0.44 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Apollo Investment’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.39 and the highest is $0.46. Apollo Investment posted earnings of $0.50 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 12%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Apollo Investment will report full year earnings of $1.73 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.55 to $1.87. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.50 to $1.80. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Apollo Investment.

Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 21st. The asset manager reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.14. Apollo Investment had a negative net margin of 41.91% and a positive return on equity of 12.15%. The company had revenue of $71.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.83 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS.

Several research analysts have commented on AINV shares. Compass Point raised their price target on shares of Apollo Investment from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. TheStreet cut shares of Apollo Investment from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of Apollo Investment from $7.00 to $8.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Apollo Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Apollo Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Apollo Investment currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.54.

NASDAQ:AINV traded down $1.07 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $10.12. The stock had a trading volume of 819,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 898,044. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Apollo Investment has a one year low of $5.20 and a one year high of $18.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $730.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.01 and a beta of 1.81.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 18th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 17.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 17th. Apollo Investment’s payout ratio is 83.33%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AINV. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Apollo Investment by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 161,047 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,812,000 after acquiring an additional 8,384 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Investment during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,380,000. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in shares of Apollo Investment by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 26,956 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 3,310 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Apollo Investment by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 25,086 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Apollo Investment by 718.3% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 23,240 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 20,400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.76% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Investment Company Profile

Apollo Investment Corporation is business development company specializing in middle market companies. It provides direct equity capital, mezzanine and senior secured loans, unsecured debt, and subordinated debt and loans. It also seeks to invest in PIPES transactions. The fund may also invest in securities of public companies that are thinly traded and may acquire investments in the secondary market and structured products.

