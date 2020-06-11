Ares Capital Co. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.40 (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 5th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.40 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.25%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th.

Ares Capital has a dividend payout ratio of 101.3% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Ares Capital to earn $1.66 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 96.4%.

NASDAQ ARCC opened at $15.61 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.03. Ares Capital has a 52-week low of $7.90 and a 52-week high of $19.33. The company has a market cap of $6.60 billion, a PE ratio of -260.17 and a beta of 1.16.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The investment management company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.02). Ares Capital had a negative net margin of 2.17% and a positive return on equity of 10.81%. The firm had revenue of $369.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $378.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Ares Capital will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ARCC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ares Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Ares Capital from $19.50 to $15.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 4th. BidaskClub raised shares of Ares Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. TheStreet cut shares of Ares Capital from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Ares Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.50.

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

