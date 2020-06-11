Argan (NYSE:AGX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Argan (NYSE:AGX) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The construction company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $60.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.70 million. Argan had a negative return on equity of 11.50% and a negative net margin of 17.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.91) EPS.

NYSE AGX opened at $43.40 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $698.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.84 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a fifty day moving average of $36.86 and a 200-day moving average of $39.08. Argan has a fifty-two week low of $29.91 and a fifty-two week high of $47.73.

In other Argan news, Director Peter W. Getsinger bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $35.10 per share, for a total transaction of $35,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $421,200. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 8.15% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Argan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd.

Argan Company Profile

Argan, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering, procurement, construction, commissioning, operations management, maintenance, project development, technical, and consulting services to the power generation and renewable energy markets. The company operates through Power Industry Services, Industrial Fabrication and Field Services, and Telecommunications Infrastructure Services segments.

