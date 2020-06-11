Asset Planning Services Ltd. Grows Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Asset Planning Services Ltd. grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 145,743 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,498 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. accounts for about 5.5% of Asset Planning Services Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Asset Planning Services Ltd.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $11,213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter worth about $2,503,956,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 66.8% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 16,743,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,288,232,000 after acquiring an additional 6,704,538 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 196,345,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,106,811,000 after acquiring an additional 5,562,103 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 28,954,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,633,372,000 after acquiring an additional 4,108,756 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 354.4% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,313,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,965,000 after purchasing an additional 2,584,507 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

MRK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $97.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $101.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $96.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Merck & Co., Inc. presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.21.

NYSE:MRK traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $82.01. The stock had a trading volume of 520,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,455,461. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $206.35 billion, a PE ratio of 20.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.25 and a 12 month high of $92.64.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.16. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 52.46% and a net margin of 21.10%. The firm had revenue of $12.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.22 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.01%.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, Director Wendell P. Weeks sold 5,000 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.02, for a total value of $380,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,100 shares in the company, valued at $387,702. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

See Also: What is Cost of Capital?



Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.