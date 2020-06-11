AssetCo (LON:ASTO) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

AssetCo (LON:ASTO) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported GBX (6.08) (($0.08)) EPS for the quarter, Bloomberg Earnings reports.
LON ASTO opened at GBX 340 ($4.33) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $41.52 million and a PE ratio of 31.48. AssetCo has a 52 week low of GBX 260 ($3.31) and a 52 week high of GBX 389.60 ($4.96). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 320.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 342.58.
AssetCo Company Profile
Read More: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?
Receive News & Ratings for AssetCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AssetCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.