AssetCo (LON:ASTO) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

AssetCo (LON:ASTO) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported GBX (6.08) (($0.08)) EPS for the quarter, Bloomberg Earnings reports.

LON ASTO opened at GBX 340 ($4.33) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $41.52 million and a PE ratio of 31.48. AssetCo has a 52 week low of GBX 260 ($3.31) and a 52 week high of GBX 389.60 ($4.96). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 320.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 342.58.

AssetCo Company Profile

AssetCo plc engages in the provision of management and resources to the fire and rescue emergency services in the Middle East and internationally. The company offers outsourced fire and rescue services. Its solutions include recruitment, training, and provision of personnel; development of internationally accredited operating standards; operational asset procurement; and asset and facilities management services.

