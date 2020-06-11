Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO) Stock Price Down 5.8%

Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO)’s stock price dropped 5.8% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $28.32 and last traded at $26.81, approximately 27,513 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 863,795 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.47.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Assured Guaranty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd.

Get Assured Guaranty alerts:

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $27.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.75 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $190.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.56 million. Assured Guaranty had a net margin of 33.91% and a return on equity of 5.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 19th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%.

In other news, CIO Andrew T. Feldstein purchased 6,930 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $30.00 per share, with a total value of $207,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive now directly owns 525,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,764,760. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CIO Andrew T. Feldstein purchased 26,580 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.87 per share, for a total transaction of $501,564.60. Following the acquisition, the executive now directly owns 545,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,300,793.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 77,510 shares of company stock worth $1,861,230 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.75% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGO. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in Assured Guaranty by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 11,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Assured Guaranty by 7.7% during the first quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 7,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Assured Guaranty during the fourth quarter valued at $7,224,000. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its stake in Assured Guaranty by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 66,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,281,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Assured Guaranty during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. 93.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO)

Assured Guaranty Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides credit protection products to public finance, infrastructure, and structured finance markets in the United States and internationally. It offers financial guaranty insurance that protects holders of debt instruments and other monetary obligations from defaults in scheduled payments.

Read More: What is Elliott Wave theory?

Receive News & Ratings for Assured Guaranty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assured Guaranty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.