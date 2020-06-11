Athenex (NASDAQ:ATNX) Now Covered by Analysts at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Athenex (NASDAQ:ATNX) in a report published on Sunday, TipRanks reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Athenex’s Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.52) EPS and FY2020 earnings at ($2.14) EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on ATNX. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Athenex from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Athenex from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Athenex in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Athenex from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $25.00.

ATNX opened at $12.84 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.11 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.42 and a 200 day moving average of $12.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.84. Athenex has a fifty-two week low of $5.63 and a fifty-two week high of $21.11.

Athenex (NASDAQ:ATNX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $46.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.95 million. Athenex had a negative net margin of 87.86% and a negative return on equity of 67.88%. Equities research analysts predict that Athenex will post -1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Rudolf Kwan acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.99 per share, for a total transaction of $27,960.00. Also, Director Manson Fok acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.25 per share, with a total value of $362,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,969,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,279,665.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 66,000 shares of company stock valued at $479,040 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 16.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Athenex in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Orbimed Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Athenex by 44.6% in the first quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 4,009,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,032,000 after acquiring an additional 1,237,125 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of Athenex in the first quarter valued at approximately $483,000. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in shares of Athenex by 786.3% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 306,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,369,000 after acquiring an additional 271,542 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of Athenex by 106.4% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 232,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,798,000 after acquiring an additional 119,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.81% of the company’s stock.

Athenex Company Profile

Athenex, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of various therapies for the treatment of cancer and related conditions in North America and Asia. It operates in three segments: Oncology Innovation Platform, Global Supply Chain Platform, and Commercial Platform.

