Atrion Co. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.55 (NASDAQ:ATRI)

Atrion Co. (NASDAQ:ATRI) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 1.55 per share by the medical instruments supplier on Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATRI traded down $8.00 on Thursday, hitting $654.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 216 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,199. Atrion has a 12 month low of $579.00 and a 12 month high of $915.96. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.04 and a beta of 0.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $650.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $682.09.

Get Atrion alerts:

Atrion (NASDAQ:ATRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $4.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Atrion had a return on equity of 15.57% and a net margin of 23.06%. The company had revenue of $43.59 million during the quarter.

Separately, BidaskClub cut Atrion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th.

Atrion Company Profile

Atrion Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells products for fluid delivery, cardiovascular, and ophthalmology applications worldwide. Its fluid delivery products include valves that fill, hold, and release controlled amounts of fluids or gasses for use in various intubation, intravenous, catheter, and other applications in the anesthesia and oncology fields, as well as promote infection control in hospital and home healthcare environments.

Featured Article: What is the downside to momentum investing?



Receive News & Ratings for Atrion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atrion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.