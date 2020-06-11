Aura Minerals (TSE:ORA) Reaches New 12-Month High at $92.02

Shares of Aura Minerals Inc (TSE:ORA) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$92.02 and last traded at C$90.00, with a volume of 3584 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$86.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.63, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$64.82 and its 200 day moving average price is C$48.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $309.13 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.90.

Aura Minerals Company Profile (TSE:ORA)

Aura Minerals Inc, a gold and copper production company, focuses on the development and operation of gold and base metal projects in the Americas. The company's producing assets include the San Andres gold mine in Honduras and the Ernesto/Pau-a-Pique gold mine in Brazil. It is also conducting an exploration program at its Sao Francisco gold mine in Brazil; and developing the Almas and Matupá gold projects in Brazil, as well as the Tolda Fria gold project in Colombia.

