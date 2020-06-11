Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR) Trading Down 13.6%

Avinger Inc (NASDAQ:AVGR) fell 13.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.50 and last traded at $0.45, 51,104 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 97% from the average session volume of 1,500,604 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.52.

A number of research analysts have commented on AVGR shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut shares of Avinger from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Avinger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.50 price target for the company in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Aegis reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Avinger in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd.

The company has a market capitalization of $14.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The medical device company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $2.26 million for the quarter. Avinger had a negative return on equity of 270.15% and a negative net margin of 211.96%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Avinger Inc will post -0.95 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Avinger stock. Sabby Management LLC acquired a new stake in Avinger Inc (NASDAQ:AVGR) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 568,400 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000. Avinger comprises about 0.1% of Sabby Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Sabby Management LLC owned about 1.93% of Avinger at the end of the most recent quarter. 7.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avinger Company Profile (NASDAQ:AVGR)

Avinger, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, designs, manufactures, and sells image-guided and catheter-based systems used by physicians to treat patients with peripheral arterial disease (PAD) in the United States and Europe. It develops lumivascular platform that integrates optical coherence tomography visualization with interventional catheters to provide real-time intravascular imaging during the treatment portion of PAD procedures.

