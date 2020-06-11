Aviva PLC Boosts Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Aviva PLC increased its position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 215,731 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 422 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $10,280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Emerson Electric by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 14,705,335 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,121,429,000 after acquiring an additional 102,776 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,517,940 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $648,302,000 after purchasing an additional 203,498 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,189,596 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $342,583,000 after purchasing an additional 237,758 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter worth about $526,722,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Emerson Electric by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,043,403 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $384,610,000 after buying an additional 69,801 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.57% of the company’s stock.

EMR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Emerson Electric from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Emerson Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $63.00 price objective on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.13.

EMR stock traded down $4.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $61.79. The company had a trading volume of 2,170,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,437,609. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $37.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.51. Emerson Electric Co. has a fifty-two week low of $37.75 and a fifty-two week high of $78.38.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $4.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.29 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 12.04% and a return on equity of 26.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 54.20%.

In other news, COO Steven J. Pelch sold 5,061 shares of Emerson Electric stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.51, for a total transaction of $341,668.11. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company's Automation Solutions segment offers products and integrated solutions, including measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industrial solutions; and process control systems and solutions.

