Aviva PLC Buys 5,528 Shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Aviva PLC grew its stake in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) by 11.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,782 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,528 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $14,250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of SBA Communications during the fourth quarter valued at about $6,266,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in SBA Communications in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of SBA Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 34.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 173 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of SBA Communications in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. 94.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SBAC stock traded down $7.91 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $298.21. The stock had a trading volume of 28,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 854,139. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $296.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $269.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.17 billion, a PE ratio of -3,786.90 and a beta of 0.41. SBA Communications Co. has a 12 month low of $205.20 and a 12 month high of $323.02.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($1.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by ($3.22). SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 4.24% and a negative net margin of 0.30%. The firm had revenue of $517.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $512.93 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.07 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that SBA Communications Co. will post 8.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 28th will be given a $0.465 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 27th. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.91%.

A number of analysts recently commented on SBAC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded SBA Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $335.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $298.00 to $309.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $365.00 to $361.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $276.00 to $273.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of SBA Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $307.71.

In other news, Director Duncan Cocroft sold 410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.00, for a total transaction of $119,310.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 69,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,235,267. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas P. Hunt sold 49,560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total transaction of $15,115,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 118,299 shares in the company, valued at $36,081,195. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 313,453 shares of company stock worth $95,373,290 in the last quarter. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America. By Building Better Wireless, SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses – site leasing and site development services. The primary focus of the Company is the leasing of antenna space on its multi-tenant communication sites to a variety of wireless service providers under long-term lease contracts.

