Aviva PLC Buys 91 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Aviva PLC grew its stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 0.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 88,675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $13,818,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Edgewood Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ecolab by 1.6% during the first quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 5,846,021 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $910,985,000 after acquiring an additional 91,855 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Ecolab by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,674,510 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $707,794,000 after purchasing an additional 96,133 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Ecolab by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,470,428 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $540,796,000 after purchasing an additional 242,476 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in Ecolab by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,336,411 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $643,894,000 after purchasing an additional 381,681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,136,162 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $488,709,000 after buying an additional 131,977 shares during the period. 74.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Ecolab from $185.00 to $164.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $200.00 to $152.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Ecolab from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Gabelli lowered shares of Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $164.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $188.15.

In other news, EVP Timothy P. Mulhere sold 22,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.16, for a total value of $4,677,648.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,118,591.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Angela M. Busch sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.03, for a total transaction of $354,654.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,095,735.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 51,989 shares of company stock worth $10,658,061 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ECL traded down $16.70 on Thursday, hitting $209.21. The stock had a trading volume of 96,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,092,406. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $199.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $189.17. The stock has a market cap of $65.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Ecolab Inc. has a 52-week low of $124.60 and a 52-week high of $231.36.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.07. Ecolab had a return on equity of 20.12% and a net margin of 10.32%. The firm had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.30%.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, primary metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, pharmaceutical, and commercial laundry.

