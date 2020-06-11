Aviva PLC Decreases Position in Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC)

Aviva PLC cut its holdings in Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 90,738 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 1,533 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $13,248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the 4th quarter valued at about $206,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 6.3% during the first quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 7,742 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,604 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,282,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH grew its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 4.7% in the first quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 32,815 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $4,791,000 after purchasing an additional 1,472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 1,991 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.15% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Michael Joseph Wheeler sold 8,918 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.02, for a total value of $1,739,188.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 12,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,505,226.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Clyde H. Allison, Jr. sold 1,593 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.65, for a total value of $306,891.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 41,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,926,776.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 71,388 shares of company stock valued at $13,616,926 in the last three months. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NSC shares. Evercore ISI upgraded Norfolk Southern from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $200.00 to $197.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $182.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $189.00 to $199.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $247.00 to $189.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Norfolk Southern presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $190.59.

Shares of NYSE:NSC traded down $9.08 on Thursday, hitting $179.47. 43,317 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,835,256. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $172.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $181.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $53.10 billion, a PE ratio of 20.47, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.38. Norfolk Southern Corp. has a 52 week low of $112.62 and a 52 week high of $219.88.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The railroad operator reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.57 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 21.89% and a return on equity of 18.12%. Norfolk Southern’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.51 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Corp. will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th were issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 7th. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is 36.36%.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

