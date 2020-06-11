Aviva PLC Grows Stock Position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Aviva PLC boosted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 26.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 143,714 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,231 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC owned approximately 0.06% of Church & Dwight worth $9,224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CHD. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 11.0% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Church & Dwight by 5.2% in the first quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 3,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Church & Dwight by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems increased its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 46,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,298,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 18,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,280,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. 81.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Church & Dwight alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on CHD. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 13th. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on Church & Dwight from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Church & Dwight from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.27.

Shares of NYSE CHD traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $75.59. The stock had a trading volume of 807,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,843,302. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $72.66 and a 200-day moving average of $71.07. The firm has a market cap of $18.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.49, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.98 and a fifty-two week high of $80.99.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 24.62% and a net margin of 14.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 14th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.87%.

In other news, CMO Britta Bomhard sold 59,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.60, for a total transaction of $4,361,536.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 59,923 shares in the company, valued at $4,410,332.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Richard A. Dierker sold 25,060 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.74, for a total value of $1,898,044.40. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 32,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,477,682.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 387,720 shares of company stock worth $28,043,852. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

See Also: Should You Consider an Index Fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Church & Dwight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Church & Dwight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.