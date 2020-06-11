Aviva PLC Grows Stock Position in Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX)

Aviva PLC increased its stake in Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX) by 13.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,706 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,545 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC owned about 0.05% of Clorox worth $11,210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Clorox in the 1st quarter worth about $65,000. Orser Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Clorox by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 12,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,836,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Clorox by 49.0% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 49,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,619,000 after buying an additional 16,367 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Clorox by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 29,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,499,000 after buying an additional 1,770 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Clorox by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 58,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,987,000 after acquiring an additional 4,517 shares during the last quarter. 78.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Clorox alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CLX traded down $1.07 on Thursday, reaching $206.23. The company had a trading volume of 78,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,084,661. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.30 billion, a PE ratio of 30.62, a PEG ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69. Clorox Co has a 52-week low of $144.12 and a 52-week high of $214.26. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $199.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $172.32.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. Clorox had a return on equity of 147.52% and a net margin of 13.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Clorox Co will post 6.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 29th will be paid a dividend of $1.11 per share. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 28th. This is a positive change from Clorox’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. Clorox’s payout ratio is 67.09%.

In related news, SVP Denise Garner sold 25,832 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.62, for a total transaction of $5,104,919.84. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,452,026.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP William S. Bailey sold 7,969 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.53, for a total value of $1,653,806.57. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,172 shares in the company, valued at $3,148,645.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 73,011 shares of company stock valued at $14,788,606 in the last three months. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CLX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $164.00 target price on shares of Clorox in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Clorox from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $153.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Argus raised shares of Clorox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Clorox from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective on shares of Clorox in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $173.62.

Clorox Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cleaning, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; and professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the Clorox, Dispatch, HealthLink, Clorox Healthcare, Hidden Valley, KC Masterpiece, and Soy Vay brands.

See Also: What is a Stop Order?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX).

Receive News & Ratings for Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.