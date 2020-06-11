Aviva PLC Has $11.46 Million Stock Holdings in Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A)

Aviva PLC increased its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A) by 20.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 159,943 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,898 shares during the period. Aviva PLC owned approximately 0.05% of Agilent Technologies worth $11,455,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in A. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Agilent Technologies by 1,116.1% during the 1st quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 377 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 260.0% in the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 360 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Sowa Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Agilent Technologies by 1,425.0% in the 1st quarter. Sowa Financial Group Inc. now owns 488 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Agilent Technologies by 217.3% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 476 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 26.0% during the first quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 606 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter.

Get Agilent Technologies alerts:

In related news, VP Rodney Gonsalves sold 4,566 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.30, for a total value of $389,479.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 102,806 shares in the company, valued at $8,769,351.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 18,018 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $1,441,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 64,426 shares of company stock worth $5,300,943 in the last quarter.

Shares of Agilent Technologies stock traded down $3.65 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $86.16. The company had a trading volume of 49,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,350,978. The firm has a market cap of $27.17 billion, a PE ratio of 40.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.13. Agilent Technologies Inc has a one year low of $61.13 and a one year high of $93.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.01.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The medical research company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.10. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 20.76% and a net margin of 13.04%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Agilent Technologies Inc will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 23.15%.

A number of brokerages have commented on A. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $74.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Citigroup decreased their price target on Agilent Technologies from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Agilent Technologies from $85.00 to $73.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $85.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Agilent Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.75.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; laboratory software and information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

Further Reading: How to track put option volume

Receive News & Ratings for Agilent Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilent Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.