Aviva PLC Has $11.61 Million Stock Position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Aviva PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 129,503 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 334 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $11,610,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Analog Devices by 35.4% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 33,875 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,026,000 after buying an additional 8,854 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the fourth quarter worth $65,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 911 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 76,125 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,006,000 after acquiring an additional 8,557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Analog Devices by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,676 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. 85.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Gregory N. Henderson sold 883 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $88,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,826 shares in the company, valued at $582,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Bruce R. Evans bought 2,631 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $90.32 per share, with a total value of $237,631.92. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,729 shares of company stock worth $1,632,464. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

ADI has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Analog Devices from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $136.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $144.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.50.

NASDAQ ADI traded down $4.53 during trading on Thursday, hitting $118.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,109,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,866,185. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $109.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.92. The firm has a market cap of $45.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.36. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $79.07 and a 52 week high of $127.39.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.03. Analog Devices had a net margin of 20.05% and a return on equity of 14.51%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.36 earnings per share. Analog Devices’s quarterly revenue was down 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th were given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is 48.16%.

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

