Aviva PLC Has $12.69 Million Stock Position in Ferrari NV (NYSE:RACE)

Aviva PLC boosted its position in shares of Ferrari NV (NYSE:RACE) by 95.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,530 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,883 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Ferrari were worth $12,694,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of Ferrari by 185.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Ferrari by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its stake in Ferrari by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 2,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Ferrari by 28.7% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Ferrari during the fourth quarter worth about $350,000. Institutional investors own 34.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on RACE shares. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Ferrari from $180.00 to $176.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Ferrari from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $108.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ferrari from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Ferrari from $205.00 to $198.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Redburn Partners upgraded Ferrari from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.80.

Shares of RACE stock traded down $8.19 on Thursday, hitting $167.49. 9,495 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 485,527. The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.92. Ferrari NV has a fifty-two week low of $127.73 and a fifty-two week high of $180.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $161.01 and a 200 day moving average of $161.68.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.09. Ferrari had a return on equity of 47.13% and a net margin of 18.23%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $852.32 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ferrari NV will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ferrari N.V., through with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells luxury performance sports cars. The company offers sports, GT, and special series cars; limited edition hypercars; Fuori series, one-off, and track cars; and Icona cars. It also provides non-registered racing cars; and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars.

