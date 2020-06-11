Aviva PLC Has $13.50 Million Stake in Invitation Homes Inc (NYSE:INVH)

Aviva PLC boosted its position in Invitation Homes Inc (NYSE:INVH) by 50.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 631,510 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 211,447 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC owned about 0.12% of Invitation Homes worth $13,495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of INVH. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 148.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 148,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,614,000 after buying an additional 88,801 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 123.5% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 691,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,818,000 after purchasing an additional 381,913 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in Invitation Homes by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 354,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,630,000 after acquiring an additional 28,424 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Invitation Homes during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,854,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in Invitation Homes by 34.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE INVH traded down $1.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $26.37. The company had a trading volume of 98,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,526,971. The company has a market capitalization of $15.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.13 and a beta of 0.89. Invitation Homes Inc has a 1 year low of $15.64 and a 1 year high of $32.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $24.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.30.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $449.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $446.24 million. Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 2.15% and a net margin of 9.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Invitation Homes Inc will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 13th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 12th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.00%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on INVH. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on Invitation Homes from $36.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Invitation Homes from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on Invitation Homes from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Invitation Homes from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Invitation Homes from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Invitation Homes has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.36.

Invitation Homes is a leading owner and operator of single-family rental homes, offering residents high-quality homes across America. With over 80,000 homes for lease in 17 markets across the country, Invitation Homes is meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing residents access to updated homes with features they value, such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools.

