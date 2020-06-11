Aviva PLC Has $13.95 Million Holdings in Brookfield Asset Management Inc (NYSE:BAM)

Aviva PLC trimmed its stake in Brookfield Asset Management Inc (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) by 0.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 316,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 381 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $13,948,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in BAM. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management during the 4th quarter valued at about $572,855,000. Madison Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management during the 4th quarter worth approximately $143,287,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,034,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,063,542,000 after buying an additional 2,070,998 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. increased its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 296.8% in the first quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 2,592,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $114,924,000 after purchasing an additional 1,939,227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,368,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $483,580,000 after buying an additional 1,800,657 shares during the period. 40.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:BAM traded down $2.88 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $33.87. The stock had a trading volume of 157,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,019,754. Brookfield Asset Management Inc has a one year low of $21.57 and a one year high of $45.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $57.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.22 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $32.49 and a 200 day moving average of $49.31.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The financial services provider reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.68). Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 1.79% and a net margin of 2.74%. The company had revenue of $16.59 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Brookfield Asset Management Inc will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 28th. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.75%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BAM. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 15th. TheStreet downgraded Brookfield Asset Management from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $42.50 price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $48.67 to $51.33 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Brookfield Asset Management presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.35.

Brookfield Asset Management Company Profile

Brookfield Asset Management Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. The firm specializes in early stage, acquisition, distressed investments, short-term financing to mid-market companies, corporate carve-outs, recapitalizations, convertible, senior and mezzanine financings, operational and capital structure restructuring, strategic re-direction, turnaround, and under-performing midmarket companies.

