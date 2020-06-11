Aviva PLC Has $9.30 Million Stock Position in Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE:UBER)

Aviva PLC lifted its holdings in Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE:UBER) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 332,951 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,680 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $9,296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC increased its position in Uber Technologies by 120.4% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 59,147,845 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,759,055,000 after buying an additional 32,316,244 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 222.5% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 31,174,193 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $870,383,000 after acquiring an additional 21,507,161 shares in the last quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 21,359,622 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $635,235,000 after acquiring an additional 99,416 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,924,530 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $388,773,000 after acquiring an additional 2,268,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 158.1% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 11,394,381 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $338,832,000 after acquiring an additional 6,979,108 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.89% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.38, for a total transaction of $5,157,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 286,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,856,058.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Garrett Camp sold 170,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.28, for a total value of $4,297,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,560,000 shares of company stock worth $44,638,100 in the last 90 days. 8.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Uber Technologies from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. KeyCorp reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Cfra raised shares of Uber Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Uber Technologies from $50.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Uber Technologies from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.06.

Shares of UBER traded down $2.90 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $31.93. The company had a trading volume of 29,646,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,708,234. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The company has a market capitalization of $64.18 billion and a P/E ratio of -4.50. Uber Technologies Inc has a twelve month low of $13.71 and a twelve month high of $47.08. The company’s 50-day moving average is $32.74 and its 200-day moving average is $31.61.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by $0.15. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 58.70% and a negative net margin of 71.48%. The firm had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($2.26) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Uber Technologies Inc will post -3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and supports proprietary technology applications that enable independent providers of ridesharing, and meal preparation and delivery services to transact with end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Core Platform and Other Bets. Its driver partners provide ridesharing services through a range of vehicles, such as cars, auto rickshaws, motorbikes, minibuses, or taxis, as well as based on the number of riders under the UberBLACK, UberX, UberPOOL, Express POOL, and Uber Bus names; and restaurant and delivery partners provide meal preparation and delivery services under the Uber Eats name.

