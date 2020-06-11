Aviva PLC Has $9.93 Million Position in Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Aviva PLC cut its position in Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 98,488 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 3,100 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Baidu were worth $9,927,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Baidu in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Advisory Alpha LLC raised its stake in Baidu by 1,428.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 214 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Ballast Advisors LLC bought a new position in Baidu during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Baidu by 179.1% in the first quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 360 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Baidu by 152.1% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 363 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Baidu alerts:

BIDU has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Baidu from $183.00 to $191.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. HSBC upped their price target on shares of Baidu from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Baidu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 price objective on shares of Baidu in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on Baidu from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Baidu has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.52.

NASDAQ BIDU traded down $3.84 on Thursday, hitting $112.97. 1,896,354 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,879,282. The company has a market capitalization of $40.40 billion, a PE ratio of 115.65, a P/E/G ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 2.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $103.56 and its 200 day moving average is $115.41. Baidu Inc has a 52 week low of $82.00 and a 52 week high of $147.38.

About Baidu

Baidu, Inc provides Internet search services in China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Baidu Core and iQIYI. The Baidu Core segment offers products for uses, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services through its other properties and Union partners; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan, a short video app; and Quanmin, a flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

Further Reading: How to track put option volume

Receive News & Ratings for Baidu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baidu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.