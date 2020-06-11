Aviva PLC Raises Stock Holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Aviva PLC raised its position in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,593 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $12,112,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its position in shares of Autodesk by 458.6% in the first quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 162 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Nvwm LLC purchased a new position in Autodesk during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Clean Yield Group raised its position in Autodesk by 71.5% during the 1st quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 223 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Americana Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. 92.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Autodesk alerts:

In related news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 212 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.81, for a total value of $31,335.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 11,531 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $2,306,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,010 shares of company stock worth $3,945,756 over the last ninety days. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Autodesk from $210.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Autodesk from $223.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Autodesk from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $175.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Autodesk from $221.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $209.57.

Shares of NASDAQ ADSK traded down $13.20 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $223.39. The stock had a trading volume of 1,409,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,058,086. The business’s 50 day moving average is $194.08 and its 200-day moving average is $183.47. Autodesk, Inc. has a 52 week low of $125.38 and a 52 week high of $240.24. The company has a market cap of $49.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 164.09, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.62.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 27th. The software company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.05. Autodesk had a negative return on equity of 230.16% and a net margin of 8.91%. The business had revenue of $866.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $867.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Autodesk Company Profile

Autodesk, Inc operates as a design software and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a professional drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

Featured Article: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.