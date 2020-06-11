Aviva PLC Reduces Stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN)

Aviva PLC reduced its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,006 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 466 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $9,280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of REGN. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 44.2% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 62 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 659 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,149 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Investment House LLC lifted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% in the first quarter. Investment House LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $591,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional boosted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 144.0% during the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 61 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.04% of the company’s stock.

REGN stock traded up $1.67 during trading on Thursday, hitting $608.26. 36,658 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,367,417. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.89, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.57. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 1 year low of $271.37 and a 1 year high of $618.71. The company has a quick ratio of 3.49, a current ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $568.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $451.85.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $6.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.13 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 24.94% and a net margin of 28.56%. The business’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.45 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 23.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on REGN. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and issued a $584.00 target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $400.00 to $624.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Citigroup cut Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $540.00 to $575.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $487.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Benchmark initiated coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Sunday, April 19th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $544.25.

In related news, Director Joseph L. Goldstein sold 10,838 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $608.59, for a total transaction of $6,595,898.42. Also, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $466.69, for a total transaction of $46,669.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 29,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,599,813.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 202,885 shares of company stock worth $115,093,521 in the last quarter. 11.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema (DME); myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy in patients with DME, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

