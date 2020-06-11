Aviva PLC Sells 11,817 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Aviva PLC decreased its stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 10.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 99,452 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 11,817 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $13,740,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DE. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. lifted its stake in Deere & Company by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. now owns 3,460 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. lifted its stake in Deere & Company by 1.7% in the first quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 4,725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $653,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 6,785 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $937,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Deere & Company by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,582 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in Deere & Company by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.88% of the company’s stock.

DE traded down $8.00 on Thursday, hitting $153.00. 68,830 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,013,548. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $142.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $155.84. The company has a market cap of $48.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.93. Deere & Company has a twelve month low of $106.14 and a twelve month high of $181.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $8.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.68 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 23.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.52 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 5.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is currently 30.58%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Deere & Company from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Deere & Company from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Deere & Company from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $208.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Deere & Company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.98.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment offers agriculture and turf equipment, and related parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; and tillage, seeding, and application equipment.

