Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU) Shares Purchased by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,115,876 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 77,767 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned approximately 0.61% of Baidu worth $213,302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Alpha LLC increased its holdings in Baidu by 1,428.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 214 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Baidu in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in Baidu by 93.4% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 292 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Network purchased a new position in Baidu in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Ballast Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Baidu in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Baidu alerts:

NASDAQ BIDU traded down $3.81 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $113.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 170,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,879,282. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $115.41. Baidu Inc has a 52 week low of $82.00 and a 52 week high of $147.38. The stock has a market cap of $40.40 billion, a PE ratio of 115.65, a PEG ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 1.42.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BIDU shares. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Baidu in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Baidu from $150.00 to $132.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. BOCOM International raised shares of Baidu from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Baidu in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of Baidu in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $122.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Baidu currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $143.52.

Baidu Company Profile

Baidu, Inc provides Internet search services in China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Baidu Core and iQIYI. The Baidu Core segment offers products for uses, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services through its other properties and Union partners; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan, a short video app; and Quanmin, a flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

Read More: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for Baidu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baidu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.