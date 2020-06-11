Bayer (FRA:BAYN) Given a €88.00 Price Target at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €88.00 ($98.88) price objective on Bayer (FRA:BAYN) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the healthcare company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Goldman Sachs Group set a €74.00 ($83.15) price objective on Bayer and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Independent Research set a €69.00 ($77.53) price target on Bayer and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley set a €83.00 ($93.26) price target on Bayer and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Berenberg Bank set a €82.00 ($92.13) price target on Bayer and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, UBS Group set a €110.00 ($123.60) price target on Bayer and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €80.71 ($90.68).

Shares of BAYN stock traded down €3.00 ($3.37) during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting €64.15 ($72.08). The stock had a trading volume of 4,051,340 shares. Bayer has a twelve month low of €91.58 ($102.90) and a twelve month high of €123.82 ($139.12). The stock’s 50 day moving average is €60.41 and its 200 day moving average is €65.37.

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft operates as a life science company worldwide. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, Crop Science, and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceuticals segment offers prescription products primarily for cardiology and women's health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology, and ophthalmology; and diagnostic imaging equipment and contrast agents.

