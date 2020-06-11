Beyondspring Inc (NASDAQ:BYSI) Receives $29.67 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Beyondspring Inc (NASDAQ:BYSI) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $29.67.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Beyondspring in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Beyondspring from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Beyondspring in a research note on Tuesday.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Beyondspring by 3.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 689,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,830,000 after buying an additional 19,930 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Beyondspring by 4.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 206,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,643,000 after buying an additional 9,134 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Beyondspring during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,477,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Beyondspring by 13.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 93,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after buying an additional 11,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in Beyondspring during the fourth quarter valued at about $914,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BYSI stock traded down $0.66 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $16.56. The company had a trading volume of 1,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,819. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 4.06 and a quick ratio of 4.06. Beyondspring has a 52-week low of $9.38 and a 52-week high of $24.80. The stock has a market cap of $480.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.84 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.04.

Beyondspring (NASDAQ:BYSI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.09). Analysts anticipate that Beyondspring will post -1.98 EPS for the current year.

About Beyondspring

BeyondSpring Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of cancer therapies. The company is advancing its lead asset, Plinabulin, into a Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the reduction of docetaxel chemotherapy-induced severe, grade 4 neutropenia; a Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the prevention of non-docetaxel chemotherapy-induced severe, grade 4 neutropenia; a Phase 3 clinical trial as an anticancer agent in combination with docetaxel in advanced non-small cell lung cancer; and Phase 1/2 clinical trials with the immuno-oncology agent nivolumab.

