BHP Group (LON:BHP) Given Overweight Rating at Morgan Stanley

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of BHP Group from GBX 1,780 ($22.65) to GBX 1,830 ($23.29) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of BHP Group from GBX 1,350 ($17.18) to GBX 1,650 ($21.00) and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Bank of America raised shares of BHP Group to a buy rating and set a GBX 2,050 ($26.09) target price for the company in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Citigroup raised shares of BHP Group to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of BHP Group from GBX 1,550 ($19.73) to GBX 1,450 ($18.45) and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 1,695 ($21.57).

LON:BHP traded down GBX 69.60 ($0.89) on Wednesday, hitting GBX 1,649.20 ($20.99). The stock had a trading volume of 4,881,166 shares. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.94, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market cap of $35.05 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.94. BHP Group has a 1 year low of GBX 939.80 ($11.96) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,078.50 ($26.45). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,460.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1,540.43.

BHP Group discovers, acquires, develops, and markets natural resources worldwide. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, and iron ores, as well as metallurgical and energy coal.

