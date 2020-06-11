BlackCoin 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $12,035.00 (BLK)

BlackCoin (CURRENCY:BLK) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on June 11th. In the last week, BlackCoin has traded 29.5% lower against the dollar. One BlackCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0285 or 0.00000304 BTC on exchanges. BlackCoin has a market capitalization of $1.71 million and approximately $12,035.00 worth of BlackCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BitBay (BAY) traded up 35.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004262 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00018604 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00004674 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0423 or 0.00000451 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded 47% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

About BlackCoin

BlackCoin (BLK) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 24th, 2014. BlackCoin’s total supply is 60,003,323 coins. BlackCoin’s official Twitter account is @CoinBlack and its Facebook page is accessible here . BlackCoin’s official website is blackcoin.org . The Reddit community for BlackCoin is /r/blackcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

BlackCoin Coin Trading

BlackCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlackCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BlackCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BlackCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

