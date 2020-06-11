Blackrock Enhanced Internationl Dvdnd Tr (NYSE:BGY) to Issue $0.03 Monthly Dividend

Blackrock Enhanced Internationl Dvdnd Tr (NYSE:BGY) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, June 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.034 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.91%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th.
NYSE BGY traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $5.16. 2,699 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 367,022. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.28. Blackrock Enhanced Internationl Dvdnd Tr has a 52 week low of $3.73 and a 52 week high of $5.96.
About Blackrock Enhanced Internationl Dvdnd Tr
Featured Story: Channel Trading
Receive News & Ratings for Blackrock Enhanced Internationl Dvdnd Tr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackrock Enhanced Internationl Dvdnd Tr and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.