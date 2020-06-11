Blackrock Enhanced Internationl Dvdnd Tr (NYSE:BGY) to Issue $0.03 Monthly Dividend

Blackrock Enhanced Internationl Dvdnd Tr (NYSE:BGY) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, June 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.034 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.91%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th.

NYSE BGY traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $5.16. 2,699 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 367,022. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.28. Blackrock Enhanced Internationl Dvdnd Tr has a 52 week low of $3.73 and a 52 week high of $5.96.

About Blackrock Enhanced Internationl Dvdnd Tr

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe excluding the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

