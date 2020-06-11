Blackrock Health Sciences Trust (NYSE:BME) Declares $0.20 Monthly Dividend

Blackrock Health Sciences Trust (NYSE:BME) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, June 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share on Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.83%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th.

Blackrock Health Sciences Trust has a dividend payout ratio of 150.0% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments.

Shares of BME traded down $1.44 on Thursday, reaching $41.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,621. Blackrock Health Sciences Trust has a twelve month low of $27.00 and a twelve month high of $43.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $41.04 and a 200-day moving average of $40.27.

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the health sciences and related sectors, which include businesses involved in researching, developing, producing, distributing or delivering medical, dental, optical, pharmaceutical or biotechnology products, supplies, equipment, or services.

