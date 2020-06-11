BlackRock Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBK) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.06 Per Share

BlackRock Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBK) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, June 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.061 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, July 1st. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.90%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. This is an increase from BlackRock Municipal Bond Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.
Shares of BlackRock Municipal Bond Trust stock traded down $0.04 on Thursday, reaching $14.94. 7,402 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,189. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.98. BlackRock Municipal Bond Trust has a fifty-two week low of $10.26 and a fifty-two week high of $16.99.
About BlackRock Municipal Bond Trust
Further Reading: Commodities
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Municipal Bond Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Municipal Bond Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.