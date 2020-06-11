Blackrock New York Municipal Incme Tr II (NYSE:BFY) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06

Blackrock New York Municipal Incme Tr II (NYSE:BFY) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, June 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.056 per share on Wednesday, July 1st. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.03%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. This is a boost from Blackrock New York Municipal Incme Tr II’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.
Shares of Blackrock New York Municipal Incme Tr II stock traded down $0.04 on Thursday, reaching $13.37. 4,780 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,386. Blackrock New York Municipal Incme Tr II has a 52 week low of $10.15 and a 52 week high of $15.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.86 and a 200 day moving average of $13.80.
Blackrock New York Municipal Incme Tr II Company Profile
