Blackrock New York Municipal Incme Tr II (NYSE:BFY) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06

Blackrock New York Municipal Incme Tr II (NYSE:BFY) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, June 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.056 per share on Wednesday, July 1st. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.03%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. This is a boost from Blackrock New York Municipal Incme Tr II’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.

Shares of Blackrock New York Municipal Incme Tr II stock traded down $0.04 on Thursday, reaching $13.37. 4,780 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,386. Blackrock New York Municipal Incme Tr II has a 52 week low of $10.15 and a 52 week high of $15.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.86 and a 200 day moving average of $13.80.

Blackrock New York Municipal Incme Tr II Company Profile

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of United States. The fund primarily invests in the investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and New York State and New York City personal income taxes.

