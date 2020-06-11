Blackrock Utlts Infra&Pwr Oprtnt Trst (NYSE:BUI) Plans $0.12 Monthly Dividend

Blackrock Utlts Infra&Pwr Oprtnt Trst (NYSE:BUI) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, June 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.121 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th.
Blackrock Utlts Infra&Pwr Oprtnt Trst stock traded down $0.93 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $20.24. The stock had a trading volume of 6,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,769. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.57. Blackrock Utlts Infra&Pwr Oprtnt Trst has a fifty-two week low of $12.35 and a fifty-two week high of $24.50.
Blackrock Utlts Infra&Pwr Oprtnt Trst Company Profile
