Blackrock Utlts Infra&Pwr Oprtnt Trst (NYSE:BUI) Plans $0.12 Monthly Dividend

Blackrock Utlts Infra&Pwr Oprtnt Trst (NYSE:BUI) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, June 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.121 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th.

Blackrock Utlts Infra&Pwr Oprtnt Trst stock traded down $0.93 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $20.24. The stock had a trading volume of 6,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,769. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.57. Blackrock Utlts Infra&Pwr Oprtnt Trst has a fifty-two week low of $12.35 and a fifty-two week high of $24.50.

Blackrock Utlts Infra&Pwr Oprtnt Trst Company Profile

BlackRock Utility, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the utilities and infrastructure sectors.

