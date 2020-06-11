Blockmason Credit Protocol Achieves Market Cap of $2.62 Million (BCPT)

Blockmason Credit Protocol (CURRENCY:BCPT) traded 9.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on June 11th. Blockmason Credit Protocol has a total market cap of $2.62 million and approximately $204,108.00 worth of Blockmason Credit Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Blockmason Credit Protocol token can now be purchased for about $0.0225 or 0.00000240 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Kucoin, Bittrex and Binance. During the last seven days, Blockmason Credit Protocol has traded down 2.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010665 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002054 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $183.89 or 0.01960500 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.56 or 0.00176565 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0727 or 0.00000775 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00043448 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.88 or 0.00116033 BTC.

Blockmason Credit Protocol Profile

Blockmason Credit Protocol’s genesis date was August 28th, 2017. Blockmason Credit Protocol’s total supply is 116,158,667 tokens. The Reddit community for Blockmason Credit Protocol is /r/blockmason and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Blockmason Credit Protocol is medium.com/@BlockMason . Blockmason Credit Protocol’s official Twitter account is @blockmasonio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Blockmason Credit Protocol is blockmason.io

Blockmason Credit Protocol Token Trading

Blockmason Credit Protocol can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Kucoin, Bittrex, Upbit, Cryptopia and Binance. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blockmason Credit Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blockmason Credit Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Blockmason Credit Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

