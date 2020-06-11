BMO Capital Markets Cuts Transcontinental (TSE:TCL.A) Price Target to C$16.50

Transcontinental (TSE:TCL.A) had its price objective dropped by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$17.50 to C$16.50 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ target price indicates a potential upside of 22.49% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Transcontinental from C$23.00 to C$22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Transcontinental from C$21.00 to C$16.00 in a report on Friday, April 24th. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on Transcontinental from C$16.00 to C$15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Transcontinental from C$23.00 to C$17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on Transcontinental from C$18.50 to C$19.00 in a research report on Friday, February 28th.

Get Transcontinental alerts:

TSE:TCL.A traded up C$0.67 on Thursday, hitting C$13.47. 231,462 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 140,806. The stock has a market capitalization of $986.86 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.19. Transcontinental has a 52 week low of C$9.50 and a 52 week high of C$17.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.79, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.14. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$11.79 and its 200 day moving average price is C$14.00.

Transcontinental Inc engages in flexible packaging business in Canada, the United States, Latin America, the United Kingdom, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through three segments: Packaging, Printing, and Media. The Packaging segment engages in extrusion, lamination, printing, and converting activities, as well as offers flexible plastic and paper products, including rollstock, bags and pouches, coextruded films, shrink films and bags, and advanced coatings.

Further Reading: What is the LIBOR?



Receive News & Ratings for Transcontinental Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transcontinental and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.