BMO Capital Markets Raises North West (TSE:NWC) Price Target to C$30.00

North West (TSE:NWC) had its target price boosted by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$28.00 to C$30.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 8.38% from the stock’s previous close.

NWC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on North West from C$30.00 to C$27.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. CIBC lifted their target price on North West from C$25.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on North West from C$30.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday.

Shares of NWC traded up C$0.53 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$27.68. 154,767 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 148,253. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$26.02 and its 200 day moving average is C$26.02. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.83. North West has a fifty-two week low of C$16.06 and a fifty-two week high of C$31.77.

North West (TSE:NWC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported C$0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$553.06 million for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that North West will post 1.8340833 EPS for the current year.

About North West

The North West Company Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of food and everyday products and services to rural communities and urban neighborhood markets in Canada, Alaska, the South Pacific, and the Caribbean. The company's Canadian operations comprise 117 Northern stores, which offers food, financial services, and general merchandise; 5 NorthMart stores that provides fresh foods, apparel, and health products and services; 44 Giant Tiger junior discount stores, which offers family fashion, household products, and food; 22 Quickstop convenience stores that provides ready-to-eat foods, and fuel and related services; 1 Solo Market store for rural market; 1 Valu Lots discount center and direct-to-customer food distribution outlet; 2 Pharmacy and Convenience stores; and 1 North West Company Fur Marketing outlet that offers wild furs, handicrafts, and authentic Canadian heritage products.

