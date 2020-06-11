Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.31

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.31 per share by the business services provider on Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th.
Booz Allen Hamilton has a payout ratio of 39.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Booz Allen Hamilton to earn $4.01 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 30.9%.
Shares of NYSE BAH traded down $2.83 during trading on Thursday, hitting $78.92. 10,734 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,302,836. The company has a market cap of $11.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.04, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.82. Booz Allen Hamilton has a 1 year low of $54.37 and a 1 year high of $82.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $75.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75.
Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, April 20th. SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $88.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.42.
In other news, Director Gretchen W. Mcclain sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.13, for a total transaction of $156,260.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Elizabeth M. Thompson sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.20, for a total transaction of $1,203,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.
About Booz Allen Hamilton
Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, engineering, analytics, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.
