Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.31

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.31 per share by the business services provider on Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th.

Booz Allen Hamilton has a payout ratio of 39.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Booz Allen Hamilton to earn $4.01 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 30.9%.

Shares of NYSE BAH traded down $2.83 during trading on Thursday, hitting $78.92. 10,734 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,302,836. The company has a market cap of $11.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.04, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.82. Booz Allen Hamilton has a 1 year low of $54.37 and a 1 year high of $82.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $75.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 26th. The business services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 6.47% and a return on equity of 53.41%. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Booz Allen Hamilton will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, April 20th. SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $88.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.42.

In other news, Director Gretchen W. Mcclain sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.13, for a total transaction of $156,260.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Elizabeth M. Thompson sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.20, for a total transaction of $1,203,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, engineering, analytics, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

