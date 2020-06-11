Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) Shares Bought by Wellington Management Group LLP

Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) by 26.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,258,216 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,734,994 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP owned about 5.32% of Boston Properties worth $761,654,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boston Properties during the 4th quarter valued at about $10,112,110,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Boston Properties by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,060,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,481,284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006,869 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Boston Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,797,357,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Boston Properties by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,545,687 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $419,250,000 after purchasing an additional 419,911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Boston Properties by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,807,204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $386,393,000 after purchasing an additional 119,281 shares in the last quarter. 88.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BXP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $147.00 to $118.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $146.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $145.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $152.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Boston Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.92.

Shares of Boston Properties stock traded down $5.32 on Thursday, hitting $94.83. 82,450 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,372,208. The stock has a market cap of $15.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.06, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 5.59, a current ratio of 5.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $87.29 and its 200 day moving average is $117.45. Boston Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.57 and a 52-week high of $147.83.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $2.39. The company had revenue of $752.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $761.83 million. Boston Properties had a return on equity of 11.64% and a net margin of 30.83%. The business’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 7.21 EPS for the current year.

In other Boston Properties news, Director Bruce W. Duncan bought 11,000 shares of Boston Properties stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $89.14 per share, for a total transaction of $980,540.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Bruce W. Duncan bought 5,000 shares of Boston Properties stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $75.47 per share, with a total value of $377,350.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 18,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,513,890. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Boston Properties (NYSE: BXP) is one of the largest publicly-held developers and owners of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

