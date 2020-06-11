Brokerages Expect Antares Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:ATRS) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.01 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Antares Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:ATRS) will post ($0.01) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Antares Pharma’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.02 and the lowest is ($0.03). Antares Pharma also posted earnings of ($0.01) per share in the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Antares Pharma will report full-year earnings of $0.02 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.03) to $0.08. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.07 to $0.37. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Antares Pharma.

Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $33.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.50 million. Antares Pharma had a net margin of 0.86% and a return on equity of 2.38%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Antares Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Antares Pharma from $5.65 to $6.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. BidaskClub raised shares of Antares Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Antares Pharma from $5.00 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.25.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Antares Pharma in the 1st quarter worth about $274,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Antares Pharma by 102.7% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 96,706 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 48,995 shares during the period. Oracle Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Antares Pharma by 78.3% in the 1st quarter. Oracle Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,227,114 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,896,000 after buying an additional 538,877 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Antares Pharma during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Antares Pharma by 45.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 333,739 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $788,000 after purchasing an additional 103,904 shares during the last quarter. 40.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Antares Pharma stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $2.77. 86,470 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,545,786. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 2.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $472.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 144.57 and a beta of 1.37. Antares Pharma has a 52-week low of $1.60 and a 52-week high of $5.13.

Antares Pharma Company Profile

Antares Pharma, Inc focuses on developing and commercializing self-administered parenteral pharmaceutical products and technologies worldwide. The company's injection products include OTREXUP that comprises of pre-filled methotrexate syringe and VIBEX self-injection system to enable rheumatoid arthritis (RA) and psoriasis patients to self-inject methotrexate at home; XYOSTED for the treatment of testosterone deficiency in adult males; Sumatriptan Injection USP for the acute treatment of migraine and cluster headache in adults.

