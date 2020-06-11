Brokerages Expect DHI Group Inc (NYSE:DHX) to Post $0.03 EPS

Brokerages predict that DHI Group Inc (NYSE:DHX) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.03 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for DHI Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.01 and the highest is $0.04. DHI Group posted earnings per share of $0.06 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DHI Group will report full-year earnings of $0.09 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.16 to $0.32. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for DHI Group.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of DHI Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DHI Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of DHI Group from $4.50 to $4.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of DHI Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th.

In other DHI Group news, Director Scipio Maximus Carnecchia acquired 36,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.72 per share, with a total value of $100,096.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 203,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $552,777.44. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of DHI Group by 111.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 155,246 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 81,680 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in DHI Group by 22.7% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 106,890 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 19,767 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in DHI Group during the first quarter worth $45,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in DHI Group by 5.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 721,772 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,559,000 after acquiring an additional 36,442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in DHI Group by 1.9% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 298,403 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $644,000 after acquiring an additional 5,703 shares in the last quarter. 79.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:DHX traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $2.75. 2,040 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 169,950. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.58 million, a PE ratio of 35.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. DHI Group has a 12 month low of $1.78 and a 12 month high of $4.36.

DHI Group announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, May 6th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the technology company to reacquire up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

DHI Group, Inc provides data, insights, and employment connections through specialized services for technology professionals in the United States and internationally. The company operates Dice that offers job postings of technology and non-technology companies for industries, such as positions for software engineers, big data professionals, systems administrators, database specialists, project managers, and other technology and engineering professionals; and ClearanceJobs, an Internet-based career network, which matches security-cleared professionals with hiring companies searching for employees.

