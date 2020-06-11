Brokerages Expect Nasdaq Inc (NASDAQ:NDAQ) to Post $1.37 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect that Nasdaq Inc (NASDAQ:NDAQ) will post $1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Nasdaq’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.42 and the lowest is $1.30. Nasdaq reported earnings per share of $1.22 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nasdaq will report full-year earnings of $5.57 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.45 to $5.71. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $5.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.57 to $6.05. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Nasdaq.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.04. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 16.08% and a net margin of 15.94%. The company had revenue of $701.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $692.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.22 EPS. Nasdaq’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NDAQ. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on Nasdaq from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Nasdaq from $114.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Nasdaq in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Nasdaq has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.00.

In other news, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 2,526 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.97, for a total transaction of $297,992.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.42, for a total value of $355,260.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,538 shares of company stock worth $988,036 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in Nasdaq by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 27,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,909,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC raised its stake in Nasdaq by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 68,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,385,000 after buying an additional 12,247 shares during the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Nasdaq in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,392,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Nasdaq in the fourth quarter valued at about $124,492,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Nasdaq by 59.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 261,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,811,000 after buying an additional 97,224 shares during the last quarter. 75.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:NDAQ traded down $4.78 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $115.23. 21,419 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,028,004. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $112.26 and its 200-day moving average is $107.47. Nasdaq has a 12-month low of $71.66 and a 12-month high of $121.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This is an increase from Nasdaq’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.60%.

About Nasdaq

Nasdaq, Inc provides trading, clearing, marketplace technology, regulatory, securities listing, information, and public and private company services worldwide. The company's Market Services segment offers equity derivative trading and clearing; cash equity trading; fixed income and commodities trading and clearing; and trade management services.

