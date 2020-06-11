Brokerages Set Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Target Price at $121.70

Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-four brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $122.50.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $134.00 to $119.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $115.00 to $90.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $136.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $109.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 14th.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

ADI stock traded down $4.83 during trading on Monday, hitting $118.05. 141,334 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,866,185. Analog Devices has a 1 year low of $79.07 and a 1 year high of $127.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $109.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.92. The stock has a market cap of $45.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 20.05% and a return on equity of 14.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.36 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Analog Devices will post 4.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 28th. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.16%.

In related news, SVP Gregory N. Henderson sold 883 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $88,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $582,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James Champy sold 2,155 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.61, for a total transaction of $244,829.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,410,468.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,729 shares of company stock valued at $1,632,464. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ADI. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its position in Analog Devices by 34.4% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 288,628 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,301,000 after buying an additional 73,807 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in Analog Devices by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 105,289 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,531,000 after buying an additional 10,522 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Analog Devices by 35.4% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 33,875 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,026,000 after buying an additional 8,854 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Analog Devices by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 162,540 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $19,316,000 after buying an additional 3,213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC lifted its position in Analog Devices by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 2,703 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.44% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

Read More: How analysts view the yield curve



Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.