Brokerages Set Antofagasta plc (LON:ANTO) Target Price at GBX 868.33

Shares of Antofagasta plc (LON:ANTO) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 860.45 ($10.95).

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating on shares of Antofagasta in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Antofagasta from GBX 660 ($8.40) to GBX 700 ($8.91) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Antofagasta from GBX 680 ($8.65) to GBX 790 ($10.05) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Antofagasta in a report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their target price on Antofagasta from GBX 760 ($9.67) to GBX 860 ($10.95) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Get Antofagasta alerts:

LON:ANTO traded down GBX 35.40 ($0.45) during trading hours on Monday, hitting GBX 855 ($10.88). The company had a trading volume of 1,677,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,470,000. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.33. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 827.10 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 836.02. The company has a market cap of $8.47 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.89. Antofagasta has a 1 year low of GBX 575 ($7.32) and a 1 year high of GBX 993.80 ($12.65).

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 23rd. This is a boost from Antofagasta’s previous dividend of $0.11. This represents a yield of 2.69%. Antofagasta’s payout ratio is currently 23.58%.

About Antofagasta

Antofagasta plc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, and mining of copper properties in Chile. It operates through Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, Zaldívar, Exploration and Evaluation, and Transport segments. The company produces copper concentrates containing by-products, such as molybdenum, gold, and silver; and copper cathodes.

Read More: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Receive News & Ratings for Antofagasta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antofagasta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.