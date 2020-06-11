Brokerages Set Cadence Design Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CDNS) PT at $84.45

Shares of Cadence Design Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CDNS) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $84.45.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Friday, April 17th. BidaskClub downgraded Cadence Design Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 6th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $86.00 price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th.

In other Cadence Design Systems news, VP James J. Cowie sold 8,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.30, for a total transaction of $429,065.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 78,724 shares in the company, valued at $4,195,989.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Aneel Zaman sold 49,159 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.03, for a total transaction of $4,032,512.77. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 179,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,754,818.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 226,144 shares of company stock valued at $16,756,645. Corporate insiders own 2.58% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ballast Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 31.1% in the first quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 544 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.02% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems stock traded down $3.68 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $89.51. 101,915 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,205,537. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $26.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.24, a P/E/G ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 1.10. Cadence Design Systems has a 1-year low of $51.39 and a 1-year high of $94.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $84.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.21.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The software maker reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $618.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $613.34 million. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 41.74% and a return on equity of 55.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Cadence Design Systems will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel simulation platform; Palladium Z1, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium S1 field-programmable gate array prototyping platform.

